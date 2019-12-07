Armed Clerk Leaves Two Robbery Suspects with Life-Threatening Injuries

An armed store clerk in Amarillo, Texas, shot two alleged armed robbers Friday night, leaving both with life-threatening injuries.

KVII reports that the incident occurred just before 9 p.m. when the two suspects allegedly entered the store with a shotgun.

KDFA reports that the suspects allegedly threatened to rob the store, at which time the clerk shot them. Police were called and both suspects “were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

The clerk was not injured in the incident.

