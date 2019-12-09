InfoWars host Owen Shroyer interrupted Monday’s impeachment hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, shouting it is Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and the Democrat Party who are “committing treason against this country,” adding they are trying to remove President Trump “because they don’t like him.”

Within minutes of the session, shouts from Shroyer filled the room as Nadler spoke.

“Jerry Nadler and the Democrat Party are committing treason against this country! You can kick me out, but he’s the one committing crimes. You are Jerry Nadler,” Shroyer shouted.

“You’re the one committing treason. America’s done with this! America’s sick of the treason committed by the Democrat Party. We’re not going to sit here and watch you run an impeachment scam and remove our vote,” he continued, live-streaming his protest.

“We voted for Donald Trump, and they’re simply removing him because they don’t like him,” he added. “Americans are sick of your impeachment scam. They’re sick of the Democrat treason. We know who committed the crimes, and it wasn’t trump. Trump is innocent”:

Owen Shroyer confronts Jerry Nadler and treasonous Democrats at scam impeachment hearing: https://t.co/gwHlgxN6G6 — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) December 9, 2019

The protest came amid House Judiciary Committee’s second public impeachment hearing – dubbed an “evidence hearing” – into the impeachment of the president. Staff counsels from the House Judiciary Committee and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence are expected to present evidence for and against impeachment.

The Judiciary Committee’s report, laying out the legal and constitutional framework for impeachment, does not necessarily rule out “treason,” as Breitbart News extensively detailed.