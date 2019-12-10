The Republican National Committee slammed Democrats’ announcement on Tuesday of two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, calling it an attempt to overthrow a duly-elected president.

“First Democrats promised ‘collusion,’ but there was none. After ‘quid pro quo’ failed, their focus groups told them to try ‘bribery,’ but there was none,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

“Nancy Pelosi can invent whatever false charges she wants, but the American people see this for what it is: yet another partisan attempt to overthrow a duly-elected President and rob voters of the chance to re-elect him in 2020,” she said.

The Democrats are charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on articles of impeachment as early as this week and forward the articles to the full House next week.

If the House passes the articles, the Senate would then hold a trial. With Republicans in the majority in the Senate, Trump is expected to be acquitted.

House Democrats claim that Trump withheld security assistance from Ukraine in exchange for investigating whether some officials interfered in the 2016 election and corruption related to Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in Ukraine in a “quid pro quo” or “bribery” case.

House Republicans argue there is no evidence Trump withheld security assistance for anything other than concerns over corruption and other countries sharing the burden of security assistance to Ukraine. Trump himself has denied any quid pro quo privately and publicly.

