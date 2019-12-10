President Donald Trump will speak at a campaign rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The president is expected to begin speaking at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Thousands of supporters lined up in the rain for the rally several hours before it began.

Greetings from a rainy Hershey, PA, where Pres. Trump is holding a rally in 9+ hours and this crowd is already gathering – pic.twitter.com/zkZlrTcMoS

Despite it being over 12 hours til the start time… @realDonaldTrump supporters were already showing up ready for the @POTUS & @VP’s rally happening in Hershey tonight.

Some first timers, others have been to several #POTUS rallies.

Full coverage on @fox43 📺📲 #ExpectMore pic.twitter.com/VaseUdTSrM

— Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) December 10, 2019