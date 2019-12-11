Better Future Michigan released an ad Wednesday highlighting Sen. Gary Peters’ (D-MI) support for “extreme” policies such as Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

Better Future Michigan, a group dedicated to educating the public on national security and economic freedom, released an ad entitled “Falling in Line,” highlighting the Michigan Democrat’s support for progressive policies.

The 30-second ad reminds Michiganders that Sen. Peters backed Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. The former would eliminate private health insurance for working-class Americans, and the latter would crush Michigan’s auto industry.

Tori Sachs, the executive director of Better Future Michigan, said in a statement Wednesday:

Michiganders deserve to know that Sen. Gary Peters is is falling right in line behind the extreme, radical left. Sen. Peters support for Medicare-for-All will eliminate private insurance for hardworking Michiganders and his support of the Green New Deal has the potential to decimate Michigan’s economy.

The Better Future Michigan asks Michiganders to call Sen. Peters’ D.C. office and “tell him to stand with Michigan, not radical Washington Liberals.”

The ad follows as the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) filed an ethics complaint with the Federal Election Complaint, alleging that Sen. Peters’ campaign and the progressive PAC VoteVets had “illegally coordinated.”

One recent poll found that a majority of Michigan voters oppose Medicare for All. Peters’ support for Medicare for All may jeopardize his Senate campaign, as the survey found that 53 percent of independent Michigan voters oppose the single-payer healthcare plan, and only 35 percent support Medicare for All.

“Very clearly, independents are not there on Medicare for All,” said pollster Richard Czuba. “More importantly, older voters are not there on Medicare for All, and they are by far the most dependable voters in the system.”