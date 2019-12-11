Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz will testify Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) abuse committed during the FBI’s investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign.

The DOJ inspector general report, released on Monday, said investigators found 17 “significant inaccuracies and omissions” involving three applications filed under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). It said the inaccuracies likely led to the FBI’s justification to surveil former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Read Horowitz’s opening statement below: