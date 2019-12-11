Read: DOJ IG Michael Horowitz’s Opening Statement on FBI’s FISA Abuse

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: Michael Horowitz, Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Justice, is sworn-in during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled 'Oversight of the Foreign Agents Registration Act and Attempts to Influence U.S. Elections' in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, July 26, 2017 in …
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz will testify Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) abuse committed during the FBI’s investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign.

The DOJ inspector general report, released on Monday, said investigators found 17 “significant inaccuracies and omissions” involving three applications filed under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). It said the inaccuracies likely led to the FBI’s justification to surveil former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Read Horowitz’s opening statement below:

Horowitz Written Testimony

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.