Andrew Pollack, father of Parkland shooting victim Meadow Parkland, is making known that Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack never talked to him.

Business Insider reports that Stack said meeting families of Parkland victims helped shape his pro-gun control views.

Stack said, “Sitting down with those families in Parkland, they didn’t say we should ban all guns. Basically what they said is, ‘We need to have common-sense gun reform so what happened to my family — my son, my daughter — never happens to anybody else.'”

He responded to this with corporate gun control–Dick’s ban on selling AR-15s, “high capacity” magazines, and guns of any kind to anyone under the age of 21 years–but also took up a personal gun control campaign in pursuit of universal background checks. Such checks would have done nothing to stop the Parkland shooting, as the attacker acquired his gun via a background check to begin with.

None of this was lost on Andrew Pollack, who responded by tweeting that Stack never met with him and that Stack’s gun control would not have prevented the attack.

Dick’s CEO Ed Stack didn’t meet with me. He is advocating for universal background checks which wouldn’t have made a difference in my daughter getting murdered. ⁦@DICKS⁩ will continue to go downhill and lose money under his leadership! #FixIt https://t.co/0dShBuEJc9 — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) December 13, 2019

On October 6, Breitbart News reported that Dick’s destroyed $5 million worth of “assault rifles” to prevent them from being sold to the public.

During an interview with CBS News, Stack indicated his business has lost about $250 million due to its corporate gun control push. But Stack does not regret the gun control stance. Rather, he is considering even more controls.

