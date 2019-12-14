Chris “Fredo” Cuomo on Saturday sought to promote the hashtag #DirtyDonald in an apparent effort to bolster support for impeaching President Trump.

The CNN host used his closing argument on Friday to criticize Republican lawmakers who are standing firm alongside the president amid the Democrat Party’s baseless impeachment push.

“The president may have abused his power by leveraging Ukraine the way he did things. That’s what they say,” Cuomo said, defending Democrats who have failed to prove the existence of an impeachable offense against the president.

“This idea that impeachment means you have to have the case closed in the House is bogus. I don’t know why Democrats didn’t make more of this point and set the standard,” he added.

Cuomo continued, attempting to blast the GOP for defending the president against the Democrats’ unsubstantiated assertions and ultimately, the two articles of impeachment approved by the House Judiciary Committee — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“This President’s pull on his party seems to trump all, “Cuomo stated. “And the adherence to any oath doesn’t seem to matter other than the loyalty oath to him.”

“Republicans now own that being #DirtyDonald is okay,” the CNN screen read as Cuomo continued.

He suggested that it is “dirty” of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to indicate that he is in lockstep with the president and added that “you can see the wrong and still do right by this president” rather than do this country “dirty”:

"This President's pull on his party seems to trump all. And the adherence to any oath doesn't seem to matter other than the loyalty oath to him." In his #ClosingArgument, @ChrisCuomo reflects on Republicans' willingness to blindly back Trump, even in the face of impeachment. pic.twitter.com/X9zbQVCRmO — CNN (@CNN) December 14, 2019

“Is it good for potus’s defenders to basically argue that being #DirtyDonald is ok?” Cuomo asked on Saturday, retweeting a clip of his previous statement:

Is it good for potus’ defenders to basically argue that being #DirtyDonald is ok? https://t.co/ldEwydPu0W — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) December 14, 2019

The House Judiciary Committee on Friday approved two articles of impeachment against the president along party lines. The House is expected to vote next week, but the positions of a number of Democrats representing Trump-won districts are still up in the air.

McConnell has cast doubt that an impeachment trial in the Senate would lead to Trump’s removal and confirmed that he is coordinating with the White House.

“[E]verything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House counsel. There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this, to the extent that we can,” he told Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Thursday.

His remarks follow reports that he will seek to acquit the president rather than merely dismiss the charges, should impeachment move to the Senate.