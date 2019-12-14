New Jersey Town Becomes Sanctuary for Gun Rights

West Milford, New Jersey, is now a “Township Sanctuary” for Second Amendment rights.

NJ.com reports that the township adopted a resolution stating it “opposes further interference with, or abridging of, the rights of lawful gun owners.”

The resolution makes West Milford a “Second Amendment/lawful gun owner sanctuary township.”

West Milford’s action comes after well over 60 counties and cities in Virginia have adopted Second Amendment Sanctuary status over the past few weeks. Rockingham County recently adopted sanctuary status with more than 3,000 residents in attendance at the county’s board of supervisors meeting.

On December 12, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) vowed “consequences” for counties that refuse to enforce gun control.

Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA) suggested Northam could use the National Guard to compel counties to follow gun control laws.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.