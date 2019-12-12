VA Democrat: Let National Guard Force Counties to Honor Gun Control

Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA) suggests Gov. Ralph Northam (D) can activate the National Guard and use it to force Second Amendment sanctuary counties to honor gun control.

There are dozens upon dozens of Second Amendment sanctuary counties and numerous sanctuary cities too. And the number continues to grow. On December 12, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Northam said Second Amendment sanctuary counties will face “consequences” for refusing to enforce gun control.

The Washington Examiner reports that Rep. McEachin suggested using the National Guard to force compliance.

He said, “I’m not the governor, but the governor may have to nationalize the National Guard to enforce the law. That’s his call, because I don’t know how serious these counties are and how severe the violations of law will be. But that’s obviously an option he has.”

