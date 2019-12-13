More than 3,000 people attended the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting, and cheered as the board unanimously voted to adopt Second Amendment Sanctuary status.

WMRA reports that the meeting was held at the Spotswood High School’s gymnasium and “it was standing room only.”

Rockingham County Supervisor Pablo Cuevas announced the voting results to the crowd, saying, “The Board of Supervisors hereby expresses its continued intent to uphold, support, and defend all rights, protections, and guarantees by the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the Constitution of the United States of America.”

The crowd erupted in cheers and applause.

WHSV reported that more than 60 other local governments in Virginia have declared Second Amendment Sanctuary status.

Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA) suggests Gov. Ralph Northam (D) might need to call out the National Guard to compel Second Amendment Sanctuary counties to enforce gun control.

