Hillary Clinton: 2020 Election Will Be ‘Closer than One Would Like’

Former Secretary of State and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton recently said she believes the 2020 election will be “closer than one would like or expect.”

When asked by former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard about the election on her podcast released Tuesday, Clinton replied:

I have no crystal ball. I think that it’s going to be a very tough election, as they seem to be these days, probably closer than one would like or expect and in part because we are so divided.

“We are really a divided nation,” she added.

Clinton’s comments come amid speculation that she could still make a late entry into the 2020 Democrat primary contest, a move she said earlier this month that she is “deluged” with requests to act on.

“I have been deluged the last few weeks with thinking about doing that, but right now I’m not at all planning that,” Clinton told BBC’s Graham Norton Show in London.

“As I say, never, never, never say never,” she added.

The former Obama official’s comments come after telling BBC Radio 5 Live that she was under “enormous pressure” to decide on a possible bid for the White House:

I feel a sense of responsibility partly because you know my name was on the ballot, I got more votes, but ended up losing to the current incumbent in the White House who I think is really undermining our democracy in very fundamental ways. And I want to retire him.

A recent Harvard-Harris presidential poll found she would be the leading choice among registered Democrat voters for president if she and former Secretary of State John Kerry entered the race.