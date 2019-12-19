Bernie Sanders Owned by Moderator for Ignoring Race Question to Discuss Climate Change

A moderator interrupted Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during Thursday night’s Democrat debate after he failed to answer a question on race, opting to use the moment to talk about climate change instead.

Moderators asked candidates to address the lack of racial diversity on the debate stage as all of those on the debate stage, with an exception to Andrew Yang (D), are white.

I wanted to get back to the issue of climate change for a moment because I do believe this is the existential issue,” Bernie Sanders began.

“Senator, with all due respect, this question is about race. Can you answer the question as it was asked?” PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz asked, prompting cheers:

Bernie just got absolutely roasted by the #DemDebate moderator. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3GHrhftMvN — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 20, 2019

Sanders pivoted, claiming that “people of color” will be among those “suffering the most if we do not deal with climate change.”

The socialist senator continued, railing against the criminal justice system, which he described as racist and broken.

“So we need an economy that focuses on the needs of oppressed, exploited people and that is the African American community,” he added.

Sanders has unveiled a $16 trillion Green New Deal proposal, which he hopes will address the looming “crisis.” He is far from the only candidate who has linked climate change to racial injustice. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has also rolled out a plan to address what she calls “environmental injustice” and “environmental racism.”