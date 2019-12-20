Pete Buttigieg Struggles Under Fire from Rivals in Democrat Debate

Mayor Pete Buttigieg is leading some early state polls, but the South Bend, Indiana, mayor struggled under fire from his Democrat rivals on the debate stage on Thursday night.

The PBS/Politico Democrat presidential debate was mostly tame for the first hour, but Buttigieg’s response to attacks left him weakened on stage.

The three Democrat senators — Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Amy Klobuchar — teamed up against the South Bend mayor, attacking him for watered-down progressive proposals, a thin record of political achievement, and his coziness with billionaire fundraisers.

Warren brought up Buttigieg’s habit of fundraising with billionaires, targeting his recent “wine cave” fundraiser in Napa Valley, California, with billionaire Democrats.

“We made the decision many years ago that rich people in smoke-filled rooms would not pick the next president of the United States,” she said. “Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States.”

In response, Buttigieg fired back a series of canned lines practiced on the campaign trail with middling results.

“This is the problem with issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass,” he said in an exchange with Warren, after pointing to her personal wealth.

Warren got the upper hand of the argument, particularly after Buttigieg suggested that funding from billionaires was essential to defeating President Donald Trump in 2020.

“These purity tests shrink the stakes of the most important election,” he argued, calling the war against Trump the “fight of our lives” that they could lose without billionaires.