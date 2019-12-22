13 Shot at Gun Violence Memorial in Democrat-Controlled Chicago

Thirteen people were shot Sunday morning at a Chicago memorial held in honor of gun violence victim Lonell Irvin.

The Chicago Tribune reports 22-year-old Irvin was shot and killed during an attack in April of this year.

Shots rang out about 12:40 a.m. Sunday at an Englewood house party being held to honor Irvin’s birthday. The Tribune reports “13 people were wounded, four of them critically,”

Fox News reports that the wounded ranged in age from 16 to 48 and police indicate there were multiple shooters.

Bureau of Patrol Chief Fred Waller suggested the shooting was the result a “dispute” at the party. Shots were fired, then more were fired as people ran from the gathering. He said, “From outside, definitely there was two different shooters. It looked like they were just shooting randomly at people as they exited the party.”

