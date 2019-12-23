Mollie Tibbetts Trial: Murder Evidence Against Illegal Alien Allowed in Court

Damaging murder evidence against the illegal alien accused of murdering 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in 2018 will, in fact, be allowed in court, District Judge Joel Yates ruled Monday.

In August 2018, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was charged with Mollie Tibbetts’ murder after police said he admitted to confronting and chasing down the young woman.

Following a nationwide search, Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in Poweshiek County, Iowa. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted, and worked on a dairy farm using a stolen ID and Social Security card after allegedly crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as a child.

After months of lobbying by Bahena Rivera’s defense attorneys to make key evidence in the trial inadmissible in court, Yates ruled that evidence revealing Tibbetts’ blood in the illegal alien’s car, as well as other crucial components of the prosecution’s case, will be allowed in court.

Also allowed in court will be the fact that Bahena Rivera led law enforcement to Tibbetts’ body and thus all evidence collected after this point, when he was read his Miranda rights, will be admissible during the trial.

Yates disagreed with Bahena Rivera’s defense team’s claim that the illegal alien confessed to murdering Tibbetts due to a “sleep deprivation aspect.” Likewise, Yates said Bahena Rivera’s constitutional rights were not violated, as the defense has routinely said.

The decision is one of the first major victories for the prosecution in the Mollie Tibbetts trial. Over the last year, Bahena Rivera has successfully gotten the murder trial against him moved to February 2020 and gotten his trial moved after he claimed that the county where the trial was set to be heard had a population that was too white and not Hispanic enough.

According to prosecutors, Bahena Rivera was the last person who saw Tibbetts jogging on the evening of July 18 in Brooklyn, Iowa. That is the night Tibbetts went missing.

Bahena Rivera, according to police, said Tibbetts was jogging when he saw her. That is when he said he approached Tibbetts and started talking to her. After Tibbetts told Bahena Rivera that she would call the police if he did not stop following her, the illegal alien allegedly chased her and says he “blacked out” after this.

Police believe Bahena Rivera stabbed Tibbetts to death, then drove to a cornfield where prosecutors say he placed cornstalks over her to hide her body. The illegal alien has been held on a $5 million bond.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.