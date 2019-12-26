Pastor Darrell Scott ridiculed Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s Christmas greeting as a “load of crap” on Wednesday after the South Bend mayor claimed Jesus came to earth as a refugee.

“Today I join millions around the world in celebrating the arrival of divinity on earth, who came into this world not in riches but in poverty, not as a citizen but as a refugee,” he wrote on Twitter.

Buttigieg’s greeting was instantly ridiculed on Twitter for trying to load up his Christmas message with heavy handed political messaging and for curiously omitting the use of the name Jesus Christ.

Pastor Darrell Scott, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump pointed out that Jesus was not a “refugee” who came to earth from heaven.

“When did you come up with THAT load of crap?” he wrote in response to Buttigieg. “Joseph was NOT a poor man, and Jesus did NOT come into this world as a refugee from heaven. Please stop.”

Buttigieg later reshared a more meaningful Christmas message from his husband Chasten who showed off their dog playing with a stuffed avocado.