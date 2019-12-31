An analysis of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that in the Trump economy “the jobs environment is getting rosier,” and on first-time jobs that pay six-figure salaries.

Marketplace reported on the analysis:

Jeff Gillis and Mike Simpson, who operate TheInterviewGuys.com, a site that offers career and resume advice, analyzed the Occupational Requirements Survey by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which gives information on physical demands, environmental conditions, education, training, and experience, as well as cognitive and mental requirements for jobs in the U.S. economy. Approximately 64 percent of pharmacists require no previous work experience in that field, and have a median salary of $126,000 per year, more than twice the national average, and 60 percent of nurse practitioners, which have a median salary of $114,000 per year, also require no work experience, according to the analysis by Gillis and Simpson and the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics figures.

The analysis looked for jobs that paid well and did not require previous experience but experience still matters.

“Gaining more experience in a given field can definitely give you the upper hand at your place of employment, especially when it comes to negotiating salary,” Gillis and Simpson said. “Employees could expect to make an average of 66 percent more when they crossed the four-plus-year threshold.”

And while the first job out of college can be lucrative, it also required a bigger investment in education.

“Pharmacists, for example, must obtain a doctoral degree in pharmacy to enter the workforce, plus have passing grades on the Pharmacy College Admission Test, and other benchmarks even to be considered,” Gillis and Simpson said.

In contrast, 91 percent of teaching jobs, including high school teachers and special education teachers, don’t require prior experience but do not pay exceptionally well.

“Annual salaries for both jobs hover at just over $60,000, according to the BLS,” Marketplace reported. “Police patrol officers were No. 3 on the list of jobs requiring no previous experience and have a median annual salary of $65,400.”

In another story, Marketplace reported on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2019 — “Data scientists were No. 1 with annual salary of $118,000, according to the BLS (or $108,000 per Glassdoor’s own analysis) — they were followed by nursing managers ($83,000), marketing managers ($82,000), occupational therapists ($74,000) and product managers ($115,000).”

The other six-figure jobs on Glassdoor’s top 20 list include devops engineers at number six ($106,000 a year), who work with developers and the IT staff to oversee code releases; data engineers ($100,000); software engineers ($104,000); physician assistants ($105,000); strategy managers ($140,000); and security engineers ($102,000), Marketplace reported.

LinkedIn announced its annual “Emerging Jobs” list last week, “which identifies the roles that have seen the largest rate of hiring growth from 2015 through this year,” Marketplace reported.

Artificial intelligence (AI) specialist was at the top of the list, with demand growing 74 percent annually over the past four years. The annual salary for AI specialists is about $140,000 per year.

