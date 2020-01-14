President Donald Trump slammed Democrats on Tuesday evening for being outraged over his decision kill the “son of a bitch” Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani, as well as for their lack of outrage over the terrorist leader’s “evil crimes.”

“Great percentages of people don’t have legs right now, and arms, because of this son of a bitch,” said Trump on Tuesday, “and the Democrats should be outraged by Soleimani’s evil crimes, not the decision to end his wretched life.”

Trump spoke to supporters during a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.

“Have you seen what’s happened in Iran? The protesters are on our side,” said Trump, noting a recent viral video clip showing students at Iran’s Tehran University refusing to trample on American and Israeli flags as directed by agents of the Basij, a paramilitary force controlled by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“Iranians were supposed to walk on it and trample it,” said Trump, “and every one of them went around that flag. They like Trump. They like you.”

“That’s called progress,” added the president, “but the Democrats are doing everything possible to disparage what we did with the hit on this monster. You know, many of the young men and women you see walking around without arms, and without legs — were done by Soleimani. That’s what he loved. He loved the roadside bomb.”

“That’s what he loved,” added Trump of Soleimani. “Thousands and thousands and thousands in Iraq, in Afghanistan — he was the king of the roadside bombs. Great percentages of people don’t have legs right now, and arms, because of this son of a bitch.”

“And the Democrats should be outraged by Soleimani’s evil crimes, not the decision to end his wretched life,” proclaimed Trump. “They say, ‘Well, he was a general. He was this. He was that.’ You know what — he wasn’t supposed to be there.”

“He was a designated terrorist,” said Trump. “[Democrats] don’t do anything. They designate, and they don’t do anything about it. [Soleimani] should have been killed 20 years ago.”

