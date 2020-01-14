Former Vice President Joe Biden argued that President Donald Trump went “into Iran” by ordering a strike on Iran’s Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

Biden said that Trump was wrong to order the strike, using the authorization of force granted by Congress after the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

“It does not give authority to go into Iran. It gave authority to deal with these other issues,” Biden said, criticizing Trump’s decision.

But Trump did not send military forces into Iran to kill Soleimani, rather ordering a strike on the Iranian commander when he was meeting with Iran-backed militia in Baghdad.

Biden claimed that he tried to repeal the authorization of force when he was vice president.

He also said that he would try to get back into the Iran deal, but would leave special forces in the Middle East to help prevent terrorism.

“What’s happened is now that he’s gone ahead, the president, and started this whole process moving, what’s happening? ISIS is going to reconstitute itself. We’re in a position where we’re going to have to pull our forces out,” Biden said.