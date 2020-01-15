CNN Fails to Ask a Single Immigration Question During Democrat Debate

Moderators with CNN and the Des Moines Register failed to ask a single immigration-related question during the 2020 Democrat debate on Tuesday evening.

Despite immigration being one of the top two issues facing all American voters, along with healthcare, 2020 Democrats were never asked a question about their plans to amnesty all 11 to 22 million illegal aliens, decriminalize the U.S.-Mexico border, and provide taxpayer-funded healthcare to illegal aliens.

The topic of immigration was only mentioned by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in each of their closing remarks, though they merely referenced the topic and did not detail their plans to bring more foreign workers to the U.S.

For the last year, all American voters have repeatedly told Harvard/Harris pollsters immigration is the first or second most important issue — often tied with the issue of healthcare.

The lack of questioning about immigration fairs well for former Vice President Joe Biden who continues to face backlash from the open borders lobby for failing to endorse ending all deportations of illegal aliens. At Tuesday evening’s debate, open borders activists staged a protest outside the venue to slam Biden for supporting deportations.

Polls and surveys conducted last year revealed the Democrats’ most unpopular policy positions with swing voters and all American voters were their stances on immigration — where Warren and Sanders have vowed to end deportations.

A Harvard/Harris poll from August, for example, revealed nearly 70 percent of swing voters were more inclined not to support presidential candidates who vow to increase illegal and legal immigration levels to the U.S.

Likewise, a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll found a plan to give free, taxpayer-funded healthcare to all 11 million to 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. is the most unpopular policy position thus far. The plan was endorsed by Biden, Warren, Sanders, and the majority of other Democrat primary candidates.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.