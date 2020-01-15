Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) trolled Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) over her climate change doomsday deadline, writing in a tweet on Wednesday that we “absolutely must do something, over the next 500 million years.”

“No @AOC the world will not end in 12 years but we must, absolutely must do something, over the next 500 million years,” Paul wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

“Some say we should develop a space shield to protect us from the sun’s increased luminosity,” he continued. “I’m not against that but it will only be a temporary respite maybe a few million years.”

“I do think we should also begin genetically altering O2 producing organisms to send to Saturn’s Titan and possibly the closest planets outside of our solar system. What say you AOC?” he asked, providing a link to a Forbes article titled “Life On Earth To Hit Brick Wall In Another 500 Million Years”:

Ocasio-Cortez, a champion of the Green New Deal, made headlines early last year after proclaiming that millennials are worried that the world is “going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.”

She said:

I think that the part of it that is generational is that millennials and Gen-Z and all these folks that come after us are looking up and we’re like, “The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change,” and your biggest issue is–your biggest issue is, “How are we going to pay for it?”

“And, like, this is the war; this is our World War II,” she added:

Ocasio-Cortez has since endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who has touted a similar doomsday deadline over the course of his presidential campaign. However, he shortened the 12-year deadline to “eight or nine” years during the Democrat debate in November and made an even more urgent call for action during Tuesday’s debate in Des Moines, Iowa, calling for action “right now”:

Let’s be clear. If we as a nation do not transform our energy system away from fossil fuel, not by 2050, not by 2040, but unless we lead the world right now — not easy stuff — the planet we are leaving our kids will be uninhabitable and unhealthy.

Sanders, who has called climate change the “single greatest challenge facing our country” and proposed a $16 trillion Green New Deal plan, has admitted that he will commit a climate change faux pas and use a private jet to go back and forth between the Senate impeachment trial and early primary and caucus states to campaign.

Paul’s troll follows dozens of failed doomsday predictions from the left, as detailed by Breitbart News’s John Nolte. Those failed predictions include a new ice age, oil depletion, and killer bees.