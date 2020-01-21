America First Policies announced Tuesday it would target three states with a $1 million anti-impeachment advertisement, which is set to begin in Alabama on Wednesday.

The Alabama ads targeting Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) will cover four markets – Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, & Montgomery – which contain 87.6 percent of voters in the state. According to an online press release, “The overall ad buy will be $850k television and $150k digital, with about a $450k spend in Alabama alone.”

The Alabama-based ad opens with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) saying, “The remedy is impeachment…” before shifting to clips of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who both say “Impeachment.”

The narrator states:

The radical left’s impeachment obsession, it’s a shameful witch hunt. Instead of fighting for our values. Instead of confirming conservative judges. Instead of securing our borders by funding the wall. Jones is siding with them.

The ad then features a clip of Jones, who says, “It’s not a witch hunt, it’s not a hoax.”

“So call Doug Jones,” the narrator concludes. “Tell him to stop standing with the radical left, and end impeachment.”