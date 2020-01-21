Florida’s GOP-Led Senate Passes Gun Control for Gun Show Sales

Florida’s Republican-led Senate passed gun control for firearm sales at gun shows in the Sunshine State.

The Senate President is Bill Galvano (R-Bradenton). On January 17, Breitbart News reported that Galvano received two donations from the Michael Bloomberg-funded Everytown for Gun Safety. One of the donations was in the amount of $200,000 and the other in the amount of $300.000.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Galvano would not apologize for taking money from the gun control groups. Rather, he said he was “grateful for the support.”

The Florida Senate has now passed a new gun control requirement, part of an effort they describe as closing the so-called gun show loophole.

WFLA reports that the new requirement means that individuals selling personal firearms at gun shows must check the ID of the person buying the gun “and a form would need to be filled out and notarized in front of a witness.”

Selling a firearm at a gun show without filling out the form will be “a second-degree misdemeanor with a punishment of up to 60 days in jail.”

The NRA’s Marion Hammer commented on the gun control, saying, “It appears to be an actual attempt to ban private sales through red tape and fear. Asking average citizens to create what amounts to a government form and get it notarized is ridiculous.”

