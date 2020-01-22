Chuck Schumer: Biden-for-Bolton Witness Trade is ‘Off the Table’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday rejected the possibility of a witness trade involving former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton and Hunter Biden as part of the Senate’s impeachment trial, declaring such move is “off the table.”

“I think that’s off the table. First of all the Republicans have the right to bring in any witness they want. They haven’t wanted to and that trade is not on the table,” Schumer said during a break in the upper chamber’s trial.

Q: "Would you be open to say a witness trade?"@SenSchumer: "No. I think that's off the table." pic.twitter.com/Cl5wMPGH4n — CSPAN (@cspan) January 22, 2020

The New York Democrat’s swift rejection of the idea followed a Washington Post report claiming that there was chatter among some Democrats about supporting a possible witness swap.

Earlier Wednesday, other top Democrats, including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) echoed Schumer’s remarks about a trade. “This isn’t like some fantasy football trade. This isn’t we’ll offer you this, if you give us that,” Schiff, the House Democrats’ leading impeachment manager, told reporters.

Appearing on CNN, Sen. Christopher Coons (D-DE) said an agreement “would mean trading a relevant witness who should be testifying for a witness who has nothing to do with the charges against the president.”

“There was some mistake in reporting in another news outlet that suggested somehow, I was part of a group that was trying to cut some deal… I’m not involved in a conversation like that,” he added.

