President Trump is leading the left’s top candidates in the Democrat primary field in the Sunshine State, a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll released this week revealed.

Cherry Communications conducted the poll from January 3-12, 2020, and asked 608 likely Florida voters to indicate who they would support in a head to head matchup with Trump facing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Michael Bloomberg (D), Joe Biden (D), and Pete Buttigieg (D).

Trump led his potential counterparts in all four scenarios in the coveted battleground state, besting former Vice President Biden by four percentage points, Bloomberg by five points, and Warren and Buttigieg by seven points. A potential matchup with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was notably absent from the survey:

FLORIDA

Trump 49% (+4)

Biden 45%

.

Trump 49% (+5)

Bloomberg 44%

.

Trump 50% (+7)

Warren 43%

.

Trump 50% (+7)

Buttigieg 43% Cherry Communications/@FlChamber 1/3-12https://t.co/QvK9jAC4CU — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) January 21, 2020

“A poll of Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats just came out in Florida. Nice results!” Trump tweeted of the poll’s findings:

A poll of Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats just came out in Florida. Nice results! pic.twitter.com/YYo9CxWsVH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020

The survey also examined likely Florida voters’ sentiments on the ongoing Senate impeachment trial, asking, “After impeachment, should President Trump be removed from office?”

A majority, 52 percent, disapproved of removing Trump from office, while 43 percent approved.

The poll’s margin of error is +/- 4 percent.