Suspect Hospitalized After Armed Homeowner Foils Alleged Robbery

A suspect in Warren, Michigan, was hospitalized Wednesday after an alleged robbery ended in a shootout with a homeowner.

WXYZ reports that the incident occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning as the 22-year-old homeowner was returning from a concert.

The homeowner was allegedly “approached by another man armed with a handgun,” and a robbery was announced.

The suspect pulled his own gun and a shootout ensued, leaving the suspect with multiple gunshot wounds.

ClickOnDetroit reports that the homeowner, who has a concealed carry permit, was not injured.

The suspect was hospitalized in serious condition.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.