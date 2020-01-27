Fitton: Impeachment-Coup Update

The President, the rule of law, and our Constitution continue to be abused as the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump continues.

We’ve done many media interviews on the current crisis, notably with Lou Dobbs and Dan Bongino. (My interview with Dan was retweeted by President Trump!) The president is going to be acquitted but with significant damage to our republic, the very notion of self-government, our Constitution, and the rule of law generally. As I’ve previously noted:

There has been nothing in American history that compares to the coup attack against President Trump. It has been nothing but a wild abuse of the Constitution. Frankly, the word impeachment should be replaced with the word coup, because the president was illicitly targeted for removal from office for doing his job in asking questions about Ukraine corruption and its ties to Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden and Burisma. To be clear, the president was also attacked for objecting to the House Democrats’ abuse of his office.

The U.S. Senate should reject these acts of tyranny by the House of Representatives. In the meantime, you can be sure that we will investigate the Biden-Ukraine scandal, as well as the Deep State scandals and the illegal spying on the President of the United States. Our republic is at stake.

I encourage you to call and call your senators to let them know what you think about this latest assault on our American system. You can reach them at 202-225-3121.

In the meantime, you can be sure that Judicial Watch will continue to do the heavy lifting in court to expose the historic scandal that is the criminal conspiracy and abuse targeting President Trump.