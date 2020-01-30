Virginia Democrats Pass Seven Ralph Northam-Supported Gun Controls

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) praised the passage of seven gun control bills in Virginia’s House of Delegates on Thursday.

CBS News reports that the gun controls included legislation to criminalize private gun sales via universal background checks as well as a bill to ration handgun purchases. The latter piece of legislation prohibits law-abiding Virginians from purchasing more than one handgun a month.

The bill criminalizing private gun sales was pushed as a way to prohibit another May 31, 2019, Virginia Beach-style attack. However, the Virginia Beach attacker acquired his guns “legally,” which means he got them via background checks, and that means the universal background check bill would not have prevented it.

On January 27, 2020, Breitbart News reported law enforcement’s opposition to Northam’s gun control push.

The Southern States Police Benevolent Association released a statement saying:

Members of the law enforcement community throughout the South stand united with our fellow officers in Virginia in opposition to Governor Ralph Northam’s gun confiscation scheme. We know that a well-armed, well-trained, law-abiding citizen is our best friend. And these are exactly the people New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg and Governor Ralph Northam want to disarm.

On January 20, 2020, thousands upon thousands of Virginians descended upon Richmond to oppose Northam’s gun control push. State Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax) was quoted pointing out that Democrats are in charge, and he referenced a “mandate” for gun control.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.