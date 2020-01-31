Watch: Anti-Police Activists Plan to ‘F*ck Sh*t Up’ in Protests Against NYPD

Anti-police activists are planning to “fuck shit up” in protests against the New York City Police Department (NYPD), demanding free public transportation on the city’s subway system.

In a video posted online, anti-police activists called on New Yorkers to help them “fuck shit up” on January 31 in citywide protests against the NYPD.

“We encourage you to link up with your friends, your family, and think of the ways you can move in affinity to build and fuck shit up on J31 all day long,” an activist said in the video. “The mood for J31 is simple: Fuck your $2.75. No cops in the MTA, free transit, no harassment period, and full accessibility. We hope that you come through and move with us on J31. Fuck the police.”

The streets are ours. The trains our ours. The walls are ours. This moment is ours. How will you and your crew build and fuck shit up for #FTP3 on #J31 (THIS FRIDAY)? Issa mothafuckin' movement. pic.twitter.com/CoEjRSvmDX — DecolonizeThisPlace (@decolonize_this) January 28, 2020

NBC News obtained an internal memo on Friday where NYPD Chief Terence Monahan told his officers in response to the planned protests:

While we will always protect people’s right to protest, illegal conduct that puts law-abiding community and cops in danger will not be tolerated in New York City. It is imperative that officers take appropriate action and make arrests when they observe a violation of the law.

The New York City Police Benevolent Association, the union which represents more than 50,000 active and retired NYPD officers, warned New Yorkers to “pay close attention” to the “anti-police movement” spreading across the city.

“Our members have spent their careers — and in some cases given their lives — to bring public safety back to NYC. We can’t go backwards,” the union wrote.

Already, anti-police groups in New York City have posted video and photo footage online showing plans to vandalize the subway system:

We are told creative sabotage is underway targeting OMNY 👇🏽‼️ pic.twitter.com/yvc53RIi4V — DecolonizeThisPlace (@decolonize_this) January 31, 2020

Zip tie power, door open, ride free👇🏽 https://t.co/c2LvOvkC7L — DecolonizeThisPlace (@decolonize_this) January 31, 2020

FUCK OMNY! 🖕🏾🖌 The call to action against the MTA and NYPD has been answered by thousands over the past few months. What will you do for #FTP3 citywide day of action on #J31?? #decolonizethisplace pic.twitter.com/kWNKifMjV6 — DecolonizeThisPlace (@decolonize_this) January 28, 2020

The protests are the third in recent months against the NYPD. In November, about 57 activists were arrested following mass transit disruptions where a crowd of about 200 people protested the NYPD’s policing the subway system.

