Report: Ilhan Omar Paid over $500,000 to Alleged Lover’s Firm

The Washington Free Beacon reported Saturday that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN)’s congressional campaign paid over $500,000 in 2019 to a firm run by her alleged boyfriend, political consultant Timothy Mynett.

The Free Beacon, citing FEC campaign filings, noted that Omar’s campaign apparently paid the E Street Group $215,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, bringing the total paid to the firm to $525,000 last year.

The expenses cover services such as “Digital Communications Consulting” and “Digital Advertising.”

Omar filed for divorce in October from her husband, Ahmed Hirsi, after reports of the affair surfaced. Her filing, the Washington Post reported, did not mention an affair. But divorce filings from Mynett’s wife did allege an affair, though both Omar and Mynett denied the allegations, the Post reported.

As Breitbart News noted in October, the UK Daily Mail reported last fall that Omar and Mynett had been spotted together.

Omar’s marriage to Hirsi was already the subject of controversy. A state ethics board investigating campaign finance violations found that Omar had filed taxes jointly in 2014 and 2015 with Hirsi while legally married to another man, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. She claimed that she married Hirsi in a religious ceremony in 2002, and the two have children together, though they never married legally until after she divorced Elmi.

David Sternberg alleged at the Powerline blog last year that Elmi is Omar’s brother, and that she was brought to the U.S. as a refugee by another family, using their surname instead of her own.

Reports have circulated in the media that the FBI is investigating Omar’s first marriage.

Omar is a member of the so-called “Squad,” a diverse left-wing group of first-term women in Congress that has clashed both with party leadership and President Donald Trump.

She endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for president last year, declaring that he would fight against “western imperialism.” She also backs radical boycotts of Israel and triggered a political crisis last year with several antisemitic comments.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He earned an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.