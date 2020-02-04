President Donald Trump said Tuesday he believes that freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will challenge Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in a Senate race.

“I think AOC will run against Schumer and I think she’ll kick his ass!” Trump said, according to broadcast journalists invited to an off the record lunch with the president to preview his State of the Union address later this evening.

Schumer will be up for re-election in 2022.

Fox News host Bret Baier shared the quote online, as did Chief Political Correspondent for Sinclair Scott Thuman.

Trump’s comment was on the record, according to Baier.

The president also said that his State of the Union speech would be “extremely low key.”

The theory that Ocasio-Cortez might seek Schumer’s senate seat was also voiced by Sen. Lindsey Graham in a Sunday interview on Sunday Morning Futures with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

“Chuck Schumer is scared to death to lose his job to AOC,” Graham said. “And that’s why this debacle continued in the Senate.”