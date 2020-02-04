Donald Trump Campaign Ejects Bloomberg Reporter from Iowa Campaign Event

President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign escorted a Bloomberg reporter out of an event in Iowa on Monday, after warning the outlet it would be barred from campaign events.

Bloomberg White House correspondent Jennifer Jacobs was escorted from the room prior to a press conference in Des Moines, according to reports.

“It was cordial, but she wasn’t credentialed per our policy,” a campaign official told the Hill regarding the incident.

Bloomberg News is owned by former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who announced his decision to run for president in November.

The editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News announced afterward they would not investigate their owner or any of his Democrat rivals for president but would continue to investigate Trump.

Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale announced the campaign would not credential Bloomberg reporters for their events.

“Since they have declared their bias openly, the Trump campaign will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events,” Parscale revealed in a statement in December.