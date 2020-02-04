Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg released a gun control ad Tuesday that uses a gun control failure to push for more gun control.

Bloomberg released the ad Friday which focused on the April 16, 2007, Virginia Tech attack, pushing more gun control as a solution to such shootings. However, the ad said nothing about the gun-free rules that meant 100 percent gun control for the campus at the time the attack occurred.

Moreover, the ad focused on keeping guns out of the wrong hands but did not mention that the Virginia Tech attacker acquired his two handguns via background checks, the left’s preferred way to control who does or does not get a gun.

Bloomberg’s new gun control ad, released February 4, 2020, pushes gun control in light of the January 8, 2011, Tucson, Arizona, shooting that wounded Gabby Giffords. This ad also focuses on controlling who has access to firearms by “keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous people.”

However, the ad does not mention that the Tucson attacker acquired his handgun via a background check. Instead, Bloomberg’s ad looks right past the gun control failure and pushes the implementation of even more gun laws.

“Why isn’t anyone doing anything?” This is the question survivor Patricia Maisch asked herself after seeing a woman gunned down in front of her in a grocery store. I once asked myself the same question. Now, gun safety reform is a central part of my life’s work. pic.twitter.com/7qxFv0Zzhy — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 4, 2020

On February 3, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Bloomberg is full steam ahead with a gun control push aimed at average Americans, yet he lives his life surrounded by good guys with guns.

His belief in a two-tiered system for gun ownership/gun usage was made clear following the December 29, 2019, church attack in White Settlement, Texas. That attack ended just seconds after it began because congregant Jack Wilson shot and killed the attacker.

Bloomberg responded to Wilson’s actions by expressing gratitude that the attacker was stopped, but he then made clear his belief that gun possession should be constrained. He indicated that only law enforcement, not congregants, should be armed.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.