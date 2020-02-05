Elizabeth Warren Tells 7-Year-Old She Will ‘Close the Camps’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told a seven-year-old questioner at a town hall event in New Hampshire this week that she will “close the camps” if she becomes president — furthering the false narrative that migrants are being held at uninhabitable “concentration camps” on the southern border.

A girl, 7, took the microphone at a Warren event in New Hampshire this week and nervously introduced herself as “Elizabeth.”

“Your name is Elizabeth also? Oh wow! Double Elizabeths. I feel the power! This is great,” Warren exclaimed.

The young girl struggled to get out her question and could be heard receiving encouragement from a woman as she proceeded.

“I wanted to know if,” the young girl said to a pause before continuing, “if … you’re going to close the camps.”

“The camps where the children are held?” Warren asked.

“Uh-huh,” the girl replied.

“Yes. Yes I will, Elizabeth,” Warren said to applause:

A 7-year-old girl named Elizabeth asks Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a campaign event in New Hampshire if as president, she would close the camps where migrant children are held. "Yes, I will, Elizabeth. Thank you, thank you," Warren said to applause. https://t.co/AfEIFrwQaF pic.twitter.com/mqZieyorPZ — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 4, 2020

Democrats have frequently used pictures of Obama-era migrant shelters to push the “putting migrant kids in cages” narrative.

Former mayor and presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg recently used an Obama-era image depicting caged migrants in a political ad critical of the Trump administration, which was released on Super Bowl Sunday:

Donald Trump said he was going to bring change to this country. He did.#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/4vcIycilow — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 3, 2020

Several Democrats, particularly the far-left members of the “Squad,” came under fire last summer after describing migrant detention centers as “concentration camps.”

“That is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said during a live Q&A on Instagram in June.

“The fact that concentration camps are now an institutionalized practice in the Home of the Free is extraordinarily disturbing and we need to do something about it,” she continued.

“I don’t use those words lightly. I don’t use those words to just throw bombs. I use that word because that is what an administration that creates concentration camps is,” she added, accusing Trump’s administration of being “fascist.”