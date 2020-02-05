Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA), the ex-lawmaker who resigned last year amid mounting sex scandals, praised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for “not accidentally smacking” President Trump with the gavel during the State of the Union address.

The #MeThree Democrat, who resigned from Congress last year amid bubbling reports of “inappropriate” romantic relationships with members of her congressional staff, attended the State of the Union address on Tuesday evening and praised Pelosi for refraining from “accidentally smacking” the president with the gavel.

“What she should really get credit for is not accidentally smacking him with the gavel during that,” she said alongside an image of Pelosi ripping the SOTU speech and praising it as the “dignified” response:

What she should really get credit for is not accidentally smacking him with the gavel during that. Ripping up a speech is so… dignified. pic.twitter.com/avZZnzayCf — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 5, 2020

Pelosi has come under fire for ripping her copy of the president’s speech in half, which she did immediately upon the SOTU’s conclusion.

Pelosi defended her decision to physically tear the speech apart, telling reporters that it was “the courteous thing to do given the alternative”:

Nancy Pelosi once again exposes herself as the pettiest person in Congress. She justifies ripping up the #SOTU address as “the courteous thing to do.” pic.twitter.com/Ix8l7XA93r — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 5, 2020

“The alternatives definitely had something to do with the gavel,” Hill, who has since rebranded herself as an unapologetic and “unfiltered” woman, added:

The alternatives definitely had something to do with the gavel. https://t.co/ntSy8VpWuV — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 5, 2020

The White House issued a pointed response to Pelosi’s action.