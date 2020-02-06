Utah GOP Denounces Mitt Romney’s Vote to Convict President Trump

The Utah GOP formally denounced Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) after he voted to convict President Trump, reaffirming its firm support of the commander-in-chief and ripping the Democrats’ impeachment effort as a means to “distract America from the serious issues we face.”

“The Utah Republican Party is pleased to see President Trump completely acquitted by the United States Senate. We appreciate the service rendered to our state by Utah’s two senators,” the party said in a statement on Twitter following the president’s full acquittal.

“As a party, we strongly disagree with the vote cast today by Senator Romney,” it continued.

“We stand firmly behind our President, whose policies have created unprecedented levels of American prosperity,” the Utah GOP wrote.

“The impeachment effort has served only to distract America from the serious issues we face, and in November voters will hold Democrats accountable for this distraction,” it added:

The failed presidential candidate told his colleagues on Wednesday he would vote to convict President Trump, claiming he “is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust.”

“The personal consequences, the political consequences that fall on me as a result of that are going to be extraordinary,” Romney said.

He continued:

But I swore an oath before God, and I am a religious person, that I would imply impartial justice and implying impartial justice said what the president did was grievously wrong. And I had to vote if I was going to live with my own conscience, in a way that was consistent with that oath of office.

Prominent Republicans across the board are calling for the GOP to expel Romney over his decision.

Trump is already taking shots at the “slick, slippery, stealthy” lawmaker: