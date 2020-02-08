Intrusion Suspect Gets Shot, Flees to Gas Station for a Beer

A home intrusion suspect who got shot in downtown Las Vegas fled to a gas station, where he told the clerk he really needed a beer.

KLAS reports that the suspect had allegedly tried to rob a man in an apartment Thursday evening and was left with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries” after the would-be victim shot him.

KSNV reports that the suspect fled to a convenience store at 14th and Fremont Street after being shot. The store’s clerk said, “He went and got a beer and came up to me and said I need a beer.”

The clerk indicated that a girl behind the suspect called 911 for an ambulance. She said he walked out of the store where police were waiting and “they put his hands behind his back and had him on the ground.”

A neighbor who lives near the apartment where the attempted burglary allegedly occurred expressed gratitude that the resident was prepared to fight back. The neighbor said, “Thank God the homeowner had a gun and protected himself. These home invasions have got to stop.”