Job Creators Network Applauds Small Business Owner Poll Showing Massive Support for Trump and 2017 Tax Cuts

The Job Creators Network, one of the country’s largest pro-jobs grassroots organizations, applauded a recent poll from Square/Gallup that showed small-business owners overwhelmingly supporting the job President Donald Trump is doing and his crowning economic achievement, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

The poll surveyed small businesses with annual revenues between $50,000 and $25 million. Those surveyed told the polling firms:

90% of small-business owners are paying attention to the 2020 campaign. 69% say their business benefited from the 2017 tax law. 60% approve of the job Donald Trump is doing as president. 52% think their business would be better off if Trump is reelected.

These figures were celebrated by Job Creators Network President Alfredo Ortiz.

“This is an incredible survey because it confirms what JCN’s members have been saying for years: President Trump’s policies are having a major, positive impact on the small business community and our entire economy,” Ortiz said.

“Sixty-nine percent of respondents said their business benefited from the 2017 tax law, with more than seven in 10 saying they reinvested over one-quarter of their savings into their business. When you consider that small businesses are responsible for two out of three new jobs, this is arguably the single biggest reason for America’s economic boom,” Ortiz continued. “That’s why JCN pushed so hard to enact the tax cuts into law. And that’s why we’re working so hard to defend those tax cuts today. Nearly every Democrat running for President has promised to repeal the Trump tax cuts, which would kill millions of jobs and send our economy into recession. With W-2 season upon us, the Square/Gallup poll couldn’t come at a better time. The data is in, and the answer is clear: President Trump’s policies are working!”

