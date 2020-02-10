Supporters of President Donald Trump shouted “Lock Her Up!” on Monday night in response to his mockery of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The president rallied with thousands of supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire, the first campaign rally since he was acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial.

Trump recalled that during his State of the Union address last week there was somebody “mumbling” behind him.

“I had somebody behind me who was mumbling terribly,” Trump said, imitating Speaker Pelosi. “She was mumbling! Very distracting.”

The crowd shouted “Lock Her Up!” employing a chant usually reserved for Trump’s failed political rival Hillary Clinton.

Trump acknowledged that Pelosi and other Democrats were “angry” with his address.

“We’re the ones that should be angry, not them,” he added.

The president recalled his “absolute total acquittal” in the Senate impeachment trial, noting that impeachment “wasn’t even close” with 18 votes to spare.

The crowd also booed when the president mentioned Sen. Mitt Romney.

“We have the highest poll numbers that we have ever had, thank you nancy so much, thank you.”

“While the extreme left has been wasting America’s time with this vile hoax, we’ve been killing terrorists, creating jobs, raising wages, enacting fair trade deals, securing our border, and lifting up citizens of every race, color, religion, and creed.”