Donald Trump: ‘Pocahontas’ Elizabeth Warren Looks Ready to Go Home

President Donald Trump ridiculed Sen. Elizabeth Warren for performing poorly in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.

“Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to as Pocahontas, is having a really bad night,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I think she is sending signals that she wants out.”

Trump appeared unimpressed by Warren’s call for unity in her speech on Tuesday night after coming in at fourth place with 59 percent of the vote behind Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

“Calling for unity is her way of getting there, going home, and having a ‘nice cold beer’ with her husband!” Trump joked, referring to her frequently mocked Instagram live video for supporters in January 2019.

Warren condemned “harsh tactics” in the Democrat primary in her speech, despite her failed attempt to hit Sen. Bernie Sanders as sexist prior to the Iowa caucuses and her attack against former Mayor Pete Buttigieg for hosting a fundraiser in a “wine cave” in California.

“The question for us Democrats is whether it will be a long, bitter, rehash of the same old divides in our party, or whether we can find another way,” Warren said.