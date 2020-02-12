Bernie Sanders Leading in Super Tuesday State Support

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is leading the Democrat primary field in Super Tuesday states, according to a Morning Consult poll released Tuesday.

The poll, released on the same day as the New Hampshire primary, shows Sanders not only leading the Democrat primary field on a national scale but experiencing a seven-point advantage over his closest competitor in Super Tuesday states — including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

The Vermont socialist has 27 percent support in the March 3 Super Tuesday states, followed by Joe Biden (D), Michael Bloomberg (D), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Pete Buttigieg (D) with 20 percent, 16 percent, 11 percent, and ten percent, respectively.

The survey shows Andrew Yang (D), who dropped out of the race on Tuesday, with five percent support, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tom Steyer (D) with three percent support each. The results are based on a survey of 5,028 voters in those states taken February 4-9, 2020. The margin of error is +/- 1 percent support.

The results reflect a seven-point drop for Biden and two-point gain for both Sanders and Bloomberg:

Super Tuesday @MorningConsult Poll

(Change from last week) Sanders 27% (+2)

Biden 20% (-7)

Bloomberg 16% (+2)

Warren 11% (-3)

Buttigieg 10% (+5)

Yang 5% (+1)

Klobuchar 3%

Steyer 3% (-1)https://t.co/4yvasP7L8F — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) February 11, 2020

The results come as both Sanders and Bloomberg surge in national polls. The former New York City mayor is largely relying on a Super Tuesday strategy and has spent over $300 million on radio, TV, and digital advertising since launching his last-minute presidential bid.