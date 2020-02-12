Concerned Women for America CEO: ‘Trump Is Positively Impacting the Lives of Millions of Women’

The president and CEO of the nation’s largest public policy women’s organization says the economic policies of President Donald Trump, along with his judiciary nominees and protections for the unborn, are benefiting millions of women voters in America.

In a statement sent to Breitbart News, Penny Nance of Concerned Women for America (CWA) responded to former Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards’ comment last week that if women show up at the polls in full force in November, it could be “game over” for Trump.

Richards, who turned America’s largest abortion business into a political powerhouse that has now pushed the Democrat Party leftward to fully embrace abortion on demand, told MSNBC that “58% of caucusgoers in Iowa were women … If 58% of voters next fall are women, it’s game over.”

Richards told host Lawrence O’Donnell there is an “enormous divide” because the president “disrespects women and disrespects the Speaker,” and “repeatedly lies about the situation for women in this country.”

“That’s why you see women so motivated right now to be involved in politics and voting,” she added.

But, Nance says unequivocally, “Cecile Richards is wrong,” and explains:

President Trump is positively impacting the lives of millions of women. His administration has supported policies that have raised wages, lowered unemployment, cut taxes, confirmed fair judges for our judicial system, and protected the unborn. These are issues about which women care. The Trump Administration’s actions to support women are bold and successful, and female conservative voters have taken notice and are giving him credit.

Nance noted that 30 million women voted for Trump in 2016.

“And thanks to the Trump rip-roaring economy, I expect they will double down on their investment and bring new supporters with them in 2020,” she said.

The head of the faith-based national women’s organization says Democrat efforts to discredit and unseat Trump have backfired.

“Here’s my prediction – now that Democrats have been shut down (and embarrassed) on their impeachment hoax, their fake investigations, and constant efforts to block progress in America,” Nance said, “I believe we’re going to witness a landslide for Donald Trump not seen since the Reagan years.”