Michael Bloomberg-founded Everytown for Gun Safety is spending $8 million in the state of Texas in hopes of electing candidates who are pro-gun control.

Breitbart News reported that Everytown distanced itself from Bloomberg after a recording of his February 6, 2015, Aspen Institute speech re-emerged letting listeners hear him say of young minorities, “Throw them against the wall and frisk them.” In his speech, he admitted that they “put all the cops in minority neighborhoods … because that’s where all the crime is.”

On February 14, 2020, WAMU noted that Everytown released a statement distancing itself from Bloomberg. They continued to distance themselves on February 19, 2020, even as they pledged $8 million in hopes of turning Texas blue.

CNN quoted gun controller Shannon Watts saying, “We believe Texas can be the next emerging battleground with gun safety as a tipping point.”

Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms chairman Alan Gottlieb responded to the millions of dollars Everytown will spend not only in Texas but around the country, saying:

Michael Bloomberg is spending a fortune on his Johnny-come-lately presidential campaign … He’s tried to tell us what to eat, he’s tried to tell us how much soda we can drink and he has been unrelenting in his crusade to erase the Second Amendment from the Bill of Rights. But Bloomberg can’t buy American liberty, because Americans aren’t willing to sell. He has amassed great wealth, but that doesn’t give him the right to say nobody else has any rights. And we’re certain that the more Bloomberg talks and the more he spends, the more people will realize this man should not be trusted with the future of the United States.

Bloomberg is pushing expanded background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a requirement that all stolen guns be reported within three days of the thievery, a national 48-hour waiting period for all gun purchases, and myriad other gun controls. While these laws would all apply to the common man, Bloomberg lives his life surrounded by armed guards for protection.

