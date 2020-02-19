Michael Bloomberg Wants 48-Hour Waiting Period on Gun Purchases

Democrat presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg wants to institute a 48-hour waiting period on gun purchases nationally.

Waiting periods have been adopted and repealed in various states for decades. For example, in states like Wisconsin, Democrats secured waiting periods in the mid-1970s by claiming the wait gave individuals time to cool off before taking possession of a gun. However, in 2015 the Cap Times reported Republicans’ fight to repeal the waiting period, arguing that it put law-abiding citizens at a disadvantage and made acquisition of a firearm for self-defense cumbersome.

California has a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases yet that state also witnesses some of the most heinous public firearm-based attacks in the nation.

Bloomberg is pushing a 48-hour waiting period for the U.S.

Moreover, he wants to mandate that “all gun owners … report to police if their firearms have been lost or stolen, within 3 days after they know or should know that their guns are missing.” He does not explain when a gun owner “should know” a firearm has been stolen, but three days is the reporting window gun owners will be expected to honor.

Bloomberg is pushing numerous gun controls in addition to waiting periods and mandates on the reporting of stolen guns, all of which make the lawful acquisition and use of firearms more difficult. At the same time, he lives his day-to-day life surrounded by good guys with guns.

