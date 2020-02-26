House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday confirmed that she would, in fact, be comfortable with socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on the top of the Democrat ticket in the general election.

The increasingly likely scenario of Sanders running away with the Democrat nomination is worrying moderate and establishment Democrats, but Pelosi, who has been tasked with assisting her colleagues in maintaining a Democrat majority in the House, does not share those concerns.

When asked if she is comfortable with the socialist senator as the Democrat nominee, she replied with a simple, “yes,” according to the Hill.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) refused to endorse a specific Democrat candidate but argued that the “bottom line is very simple.”

“We have a lot of strong nominees. … I’m not supporting one over the other, but I think every one of them will beat President Trump,” he said, according to the Hill.

The responses from the two Democrat leaders follow mounting concerns over the impact a potential Sanders nomination would have on the Democrats’ ability to maintain control of the House and take the Senate. Politico reports that some Democrats are in “panic mode” over the socialist senator’s rise, and House Democrats are reportedly worried about their ability keep the House under a Sanders ticket.

As Breitbart News reported:

Specifically, Politico noted that so-called “centrists” in the House are “freaking out” over predictions of a “down-ballot bloodbath” if Sanders becomes the Democrat party’s presidential nominee.