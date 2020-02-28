Project Vertias founder James O’Keefe argued on Friday that mainstream media outlets claiming to be arbiters of truth have actually sacrificed their objectivity in order to cater to “woke” audiences.

O’Keefe, who has made name for himself by exposing the salacious conduct of officials in the now-defunct Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now, offered the criticism during an in-depth interview on SiriusXm’s Breitbart News Daily at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

The Washington Post and New York Times “serve their audience to such a degree that it becomes all about the woke, click-bait aspects of what they do,” O’Keefe told Matthew Boyle, the Washington editor for Breitbart News. “There’s not integrity anymore.”

The Project Veritas founder proceeded to argue that his organization was reinventing what it meant to be a whistleblower by pursuing tips and leads at the highest levels of the establishment media. In particular, O’Keefe cited his recent exposés of two ABC News officials who admitted not only their personal political biases on camera, but also confessed that their network regularly spiked stories important to voters.

The footage, which has led to the suspension of ABC’s political correspondent David Wright, was made public earlier this week by Project Veritas to much fanfare.

“I feel terrible about it,” Wright says in the video, while discussing ABC’s coverage of the presidential race. “I feel that the truth suffers, the voters are poorly informed, and people have the opportunity to tune into whatever they want to hear.”

“It’s like there’s no upside in, or our bosses don’t see an upside in doing the job we’re supposed to do; which is to speak truth to power and hold people accountable,” he adds.

In another part of the video, Wright elaborates on how ABC News often prioritizes stories that benefit its parent company, the Walt Disney Company. Such tactics, according to Wright, come at the expense of stories voters care about most.

“We’re all guilty of the same thing,” Wright says.” I think that all of the big news organizations… ABC, CBS, NBC.”

O’Keefe told Breitbart News Daily on Friday that the whistleblowers working with his organization were increasing transparency in areas where a few single institutions hold so much power and sway.

“Eight million people watch [ABC News] in the morning,” O’Keefe said, adding that “we need to know what they believe since they have so much power.”