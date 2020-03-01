Watch: Russ Vought: Trump Administration Open to Infrastructure Deal

Acting Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought told Breitbart News that a bipartisan infrastructure deal is still on the table.

Vought spoke to Breitbart News’ Matthew Boyle at CPAC this weekend about the perils of socialism and how Democrats could come to the table on a bipartisan infrastructure deal.

Boyle noted that it remains possible that the Trump administration and Democrats could still come together on spending package that could revitalize American infrastructure.

Vought said the administration is willing to discuss a possible infrastructure deal as long as Democrats stop trying to repeal the Trump tax cuts as part of their strategy to offset the costs of the infrastructure package.

“It’s possible I think that the Democrats need to put aside their love for tax increase and with that the conversation that we’ve had with them; they continue to want to roll back the president’s tax cuts. So, that’s something we’re obviously not going to do and we’re not going to do anything that would hurt the economy right now,” Vought said.

President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) held preliminary negotiations on a trillion-dollar infrastructure; however, Trump said that Pelosi “blew up” any chance of an infrastructure deal by moving towards impeachment.

“So if that’s the case, if they’re willing to do an infrastructure package and look for savings elsewhere other than tax increases, we’re willing to have that conversation,” he added.

Vought also said the Trump administration has worked to eliminate government regulations to improve the Americans’ economic wellbeing.

The OMB Director said that the administration has delivered “$200 billion in economic savings” over the last three years, while the Obama administration added “$245 billion new costs” during the former president’s first three years in office.

For instance, the White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) found that drug prices have dropped 11 percent under Trump due to streamlined administration and faster drug approvals.

The CEA also noted that the president’s actions on health care have expanded healthcare access for 13 million Americans.

The council also found that the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) repeal of net neutrality raised annual incomes by $50 billion.

Vought added that Americans can see the administration’s progress throughout the economy.

“You’re seeing it across the economy, you’re seeing it with cheaper energy prices, you’re seeing it in lower health insurance costs, and the American people are really benefitting from it,” he said.