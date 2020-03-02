Brain Freeze: Joe Biden Urges Voters to Show Up on ‘Super Thursday’

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday urged voters in Texas to show up big for him on “Super Thursday,” the latest in a series of rhetorical stumbles as his campaign roars back to life.

“Look. Tomorrow’s Super Thursday,” he said, before correcting himself. “…Tuesday,” he continued as the crowd chuckled.

“I want to thank you all, I tell you what, I’m rushing ahead, aren’t I?” he admitted.

The video was immediately shared on Twitter by Republican rapid response team director Steve Guest.

Joe Biden: "Tomorrow is Super Thursday." Fact Check: Tomorrow is Super Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/0lWGlNE6kq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 2, 2020

Biden spoke at a campaign event at Texas Southern University in Houston ahead of the state’s primary on Tuesday, one of 14 states to vote on Super Tuesday.

He also botched a quote from the Declaration of Independence during his speech, referring to it as “the thing” when he was trying to remember the words.

You know the thing! pic.twitter.com/iorEqKgYJZ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 2, 2020

The two stumbles are the latest bloopers from the former vice president in just the last week.

Last Wednesday, Biden mistakenly said he was running for Senate. Last Friday, he admitted that he was never arrested in South Africa during a trip to visit Nelson Mandela, and he said he would appoint the first African American woman to the United States Senate, despite two women already serving there. During his North Carolina victory speech, Biden mistakenly endorsed a Senate candidate for president. He claimed Monday that he worked on the Paris Climate Accord with former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, who died more than 20 years before its signing.

In Texas, however, Biden celebrated the new life brought into his campaign after winning big in South Carolina.

“Look. My message to everyone who’s been knocked down, counted out, left behind, this is your campaign,” Biden said.

The former Vice President will rally in Dallas later Monday with failed presidential candidates Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who will reportedly endorse his campaign.

“I want you to know, I’m here, heart and soul, with everything I got to earn each and every vote here,” he said.