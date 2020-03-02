New York Confirms First Coronavirus Case

The state of New York confirmed its first case of the coronavirus amid reports that a second U.S. patient has died from the deadly Chinese illness.

New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the patient is a woman in her late 30s and is recovering at her apartment.

“This evening we learned of the first positive case of novel coronavirus — or COVID-19 — in New York State,” said Cuomo. “The patient, a woman in her late thirties, contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home. The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York.”

“There is no reason for undue anxiety — the general risk remains low in New York. We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available,” he added.

On Sunday, the New York City Health Department announced it was investigating two suspected cases.

“There are currently two people under investigation for #COVID19 in NYC. We’re also announcing one other test performed is negative. Tests for novel #coronavirus are now being performed by @HealthNYGov‘s lab, which means we will be able to get results back much sooner,” the department tweeted.

The development comes after the Washing State Department of Health announced a patient died Saturday, marking the U.S. first death due to the illness.

The death occurred in Seattle and King County, where officials said the man, who was in his 70s, died at EvergreenHealth.

The death was announced in an update confirming the county had four new cases, all elderly citizens, bringing the county’s total to 10, including the two deaths.

As the death was being confirmed, Florida state announced two presumptive cases, prompting Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a public health emergency, authorizing the state’s health officer to “take any action necessary to protect the public health.”

Among other measures, the executive order appoints the Flordia Department of Health as the lead agency to coordinate the state’s response as well as direct it to monitor all persons under investigation for a minimum of 14 days and to use its discretion concerning quarantine, isolation and other health interventions.

The UPI contributed to this report.